Kim Kardashian’s Skims named the official underwear partner of the NBA

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear company SKIMS which does a variety of intimate wear for all genders, is now the official underwear partner for the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball. This means that the United States’s best basketball players will now wear SKIMS under their jerseys. The company was founded just four years ago and has become a major trendmaker in the segment.

In addition to outfitting NBA players on the court, the brand stated that it plans to show up “in unexpected ways” at key events, including NBA All-Star and the NBA In-Season Tournament. There are however no details on these activities but since the company is headed by Kim Kardashian, we can expect this to be fun. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) × In a statement, Kim said, “I am incredibly proud of Skims' partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of Skims' growing influence on culture. Together, Skims and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”

“The NBA’s modern approach and significant impact on pop culture, entertainment, and fashion is unparalleled in sports,” Jens Grede, the brand’s co-founder and CEO, added. “Our partnership marks a remarkable opportunity for Skims and the NBA to work together on what it means to engage the next generation of fans through basketball.”

Interestingly, SKIMS debuted its men's division just two weeks ago. There was in fact a starry campaign that dropped recently and it featured the likes of NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Brazilian soccer player Neymar, San Francisco 49er Nick Bosa, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) × Prior to this, SKIMS was the official underwear of the U.S. Olympic Team at the Tokyo Summer 2021 Olympics.

