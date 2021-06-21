Khloe Kardashian confirms she had a 'nose job' on ‘KUWTK’ reunion special

After years of speculation around plastic surgery, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she had cosmetic surgery and confirmed she had undergone a nose job surgery.



The 36-year-old discussed it during the second reunion episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians: The Final Curtain'. Khloe sat down with her famous sisters Kim, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and momager Kris when she responded to speculation.

Slamming the rumours that she had a whole new face, Khloe addressed the criticism and rumours that have long on the internet been about her use of cosmetic surgery.

“For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!'” Khloe said. “But I’ve had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kinodia — and everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?’”



“No one’s ever asked me,” Khloe added. “You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”



Sharing her insecurity with her appearance due to the attention and constant criticisms she received online, Khloe added, ''When the show first started, I was very secure,'' Khloe shared. ''Then, during the first couple of seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself.''



"Recently I’ve become, now, insecure again," she shared. "So I guess it just goes, you know, up and down."