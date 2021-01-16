Kelly Clarkson admits celebs were ‘really mean’ to her during her ‘American Idol’ days

Kelly Clarkson recalled her American idol days and shared how celebrities were ''really mean'' to her when she was on the reality show.



The winner of the first season of the show opened about it on her The Kelly Clarkson Show, while she was interviewing Jennifer Love Hewitt, and thanked her for being kind to her.



Clarkson told the actress, “You probably don’t remember this, but it stuck with me [for] so long… almost 20 years now.

“It was at some kind of MTV Awards, VMAs or something, I don’t know what it was but you ran up to me. It was right in the final three of ‘Idol’, everything was happening in a whirlwind and people were really mean to us because we’re from a talent show and it was the first season,” she continued.



“Everyone was so rude to us, like on the carpet, at the show… it was a horrible experience. You came up to me, ran up to me out of nowhere and were like ‘Oh my gosh, I’m really rooting for you.'”



By talking further, Clarkson added: “You told me, ‘Please, keep the ones you love so close. It’ll be a few people in your life unfortunately but this business can be really hard. And just remember to keep those people that really love you.’



“You just gave me this advice that was really kind at such an unkind time for me personally. So thank you so much, it meant the world to me.



Meanwhile, Clarkson is between a whirlwind divorce with husband Brandon Blackstock and recently the singer accused her ex-husband and his manager dad defrauded her for over a decade. Read more.