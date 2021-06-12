Kate Middleton says she 'can't wait to meet' Prince Harry and Meghan’s baby girl

Keeping all the tension between them aside, the Royal family wished Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.



During her public appearance with USA First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Kate Middleton expressed her excitement to meet her new niece!



On Friday, the Duchess of Cambridge along with Mrs Biden visited a school, where she was asked about the recent arrival of Meghan and Harry's daughter.

"I wish her all the very best," Kate said. "I can't wait to meet her because haven't yet met her. So hopefully that will be soon."



When asked about whether she has ever face-timed with the newborn yet, she replied, "No, I haven't."



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their first daughter in a statement on Archewell's website. "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe", they said in a statement. "Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

After the announcement, Prince William and Kate congratulated the couple and wrote, "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie'', their official Twitter account stated.