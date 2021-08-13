Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘meditates’ to tackle negativity over her sons’ allegedly controversial names

Everything the Kapoor-Khan families do ends up becoming national news. So, when actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan decided to name their sons Taimur and Jehangir (aka Jeh), that grabbed national attention, too.



Trolls have mostly been commenting on how these kids—Taimur, 4, and Jeh, six months old—have been named after historical figures who had exhibited tyrannical qualities.



Now, while speaking at the virtual launch of her book on motherhood, ‘Pregnancy Bible’, Kareena discussed the ways through which she tackles negativity around her children.



She said, “Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na abhi. That's just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating'. There are two sides to a coin. So it's okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive.”



Recently, the launch event was hosted by filmmaker and Kareena’s best friend Karan Johar.



In other news, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which is the Hindi remake of Tom Hank’s 1993 Oscar-winning film, ‘Forest Gump’.