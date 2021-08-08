Justin Timberlake mourns his long-time backup singer, Nicole Hurst, death

American music sensation Justin Timberlake's is mourning the demise of his long-time background vocalist Nicole Hurst. She was just 39.



Timberlake shared several photos and videos of Hurst on Instagram along with a moving caption. The duo used to call each other as ‘bro’ and ‘sister’, reports claim.



The Grammy-winning singer wrote, “My heart is so heavy. We lost a beautiful soul this week," the former NSYNC bandmember began in a heartfelt tribute. "Nicole lit up every room she walked into. On and off the stage she was a constant source of joy and positivity.”



“Some things feel so unfair and we will never understand why they happen. What I do know is that we were blessed to laugh with her, to travel with her, and to experience her infectious smile and love for a life filled with music,” he continued.



“Nicole, it's not enough to say that I am going to miss you dearly. Thank you for your light. I will do my best to carry that with me. I love you, my sister. Forever family and forever a TN Kid. 💔,” Timberlake concluded.

Hurst's cause of death is unknown, as per reports.