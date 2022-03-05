Japanese Film Festival theatrical edition kickstarted with film 'Wife of a Spy' in India

Japanese Film Festival 2022 in India has opened with the critically acclaimed film 'Wife of a Spy' by filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa.



This year, Japan Foundation & PVR Cinemas together launched the theatrical edition of the Japanese Film Festival 2022 in Delhi at PVR, Select City Walk, Saket, New Delhi.

Celebrating Japanese culture through specially curated films; the event witnessed the presence of Mr. Koji Sato, Director General, Japan Foundation New Delhi and His Excellency Satoshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India to inaugurate the theatrical edition of the festival in Delhi. Following the inauguration, Mr. Satoshi Suzuki and Mr. Koji Sato addressed the audience on the developing intercultural relations between India and Japan, especially through films and the collaborations in making JFF-India 2022 possible.



‘Wife of a Spu', has accrued great critical and commercial success internationally. The movie is set in the World War II period, this historical drama premiered at the 77th VENICE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, where it also won the prestigious SILVER LION award. It was also the closing film at 51stIFFI 2021.

Marking the occasion, Mr. Koji Sato, Director General, Japan Foundation New Delhi said, “We are quite excited to launch the theatrical edition of the Japanese Film Festival 2022 in Delhi which also marks the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Diplomatic Relations between Japan and India. The success of the online edition of the festival which ran for 2 weeks and the overwhelming response of the Indian audience towards embracing Japanese culture have prompted us to bring back the theatrical edition in the city of Delhi.’’



He further added, ‘’Looking at the growing love for Japanese culture and content in India, we aim to promote collaboration between Indian and Japanese film industries. I am sure JFF will help further consolidate the friendship between the people of our two countries by creating avenues for our Indian audiences to seamlessly enjoy these experiences in their everyday lives. Films bring us together from all over the world, and we are here to promote this togetherness.’’



His Excellency Satoshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan during the opening ceremony said, “I am extremely delighted to receive an enormous response to the online edition of the festival held in February this year. Japanese film directors are known to deliver spectacular films and through these cultural exchange programs and films, I am certain that people in India will learn more about our culture. I hope this film festival will help strengthen the friendship between the people of our two countries.’’



JFF-India 2022 aims to strengthen the longstanding relationship between the two nations by offering Indian audience a glimpse of contemporary Japanese films, culture and lifestyle. The three-day-long Film