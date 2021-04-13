Inside Khloé Kardashian's princess themed birthday party for daughter True

Khole Kardashian made sure that her daughter True Thompson rings in her third year in true Kardashian style!

Khloé shared a behind-the-scenes look into True's birthday party, which the reality star revealed was "cousins only" due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But a small guest list didn't stop Kardashian, 36, from throwing an extravagant celebration for her only daughter.





On her Instagram Stories Monday, Kardashian revealed that the festivities featured a giant purple bounce house, cookie decorating and three very special guests — Disney princesses Tiana, Anna and Elsa from Princess and the Frog and Frozen, respectively.

Later, Kardashian shared a video of True and her cousin Stormi Webster, 3, jumping in the bounce house, followed by photos of the cousins decorating cookies and doing other crafts.

Kardashian also shared some snapshots of herself and True wearing matching purple dresses as they posed for some birthday photos on a bed surrounded by dozens of pink balloons.

Kylie Jenner also shared some moments from the party on her Instagram, including a video of herself and Stormi walking into the party, the toddler decorating cookies and a sweet photo of the mother-daughter duo.

Thompson, 30, also shared a couple of photos with the birthday girl on his Instagram Stories Monday, writing, "My princess Happy 3rd bday!!" atop a photo with True as a baby.