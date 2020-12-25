Inside Kapoor family's Christmas lunch: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt look inseperable

Christmas in the Kapoor household means the entire family coming together. Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Kapoor family continued the family tradition started by late actor Shashi Kapoor and wife Jennifer Kendel, with an intimate lunch, celebrating the festival. The lunch was hosted by Shashi and Jennifer's sons, Kunal and Karan Kapoor.



Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the lunch with Alia Bhatt. Dressed in a green slit-dress, Alia kept the spirit of the festival alive, donning a Santa cap. Ranbir, as usual, kept it casual with tee and sneakers.









Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were the first ones to arrive at the bash. The Pataudi family opted for traditional outfits for the annual Kapoor family affair. Kareena opted for a green kurta with matching bottom while Saif and Taimur were twinning in white kurta and pajama.









Kareena also shared a family picture from inside the lunch featuring Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra. Tara Sutaria also joined the lunch with boyfriend Aadar Jain.

Also present at the lunch were Randhir Kapoor and Ritu Nanda.





A night before, Kareena hosted a dinner at her place. Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Natasha Poonawalla, Adar Poonawalla, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others were also present at the dinner last night.







Kareena too shared a picture-perfect family photo with Taimur and Saif to wish her fans on Christmas.