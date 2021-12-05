Inside Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s Maldives vacay

Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are having a gala time in Maldives.



The couple, who landed at the picturesque island earlier this week, have been continuously sharing videos, photos from the trip.

On Sunday, Arjun shared a video of them doing aqua cycling. In the caption, Arjun addressed Malaika as his girlfriend.

"When the girlfriend is a tougher taskmaster than your trainer... See @drewnealpt I'm working out even on holiday in the @patinamaldives pool thanks to @malaikaaroraofficial !!!," he wrote.

In the video, both are exercising on an underwater bicycle.

Malaika and Arjun have been sharing their favourite moments from the trip, whether it's eating or cycling on a bright day.

Malaika also shared a boomerang video in which Arjun can be seen eating his breakfast, and wrote, “DND (do not disturb)… Man on work."



Malaika's Instagram story was a fitting reply to the Arjun Instagram story, which had been shared earlier teasing about her cycling skills.



Arjun shared a series of videos and photos featuring Malaika, who is riding a bicycle. He captioned one video, “Cycling isn’t her expertise. Is it?" In another one, he penned, “When she has no clue you filming her." The third video saw Malaika riding a bike and screaming while putting the breaks on. Arjun captioned it, “As always full of poise and grace. I rest my case @MalaikaAroraOfficial.”





Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official in 2019. Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They were married for over 19 years and got divorced in 2017.





On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was seen in the horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police' with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. He will next be seen in 'Ek Villain' with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham.