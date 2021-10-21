In pics: Sarah Jessica Parker stuns in Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga on 'And Just Like That' sets

Sarah Jessica Parker is back as Carrie Bradshaw and so is the fashion!



Parker, who is curruntly busy shooting 'Sex and the City' reboot series 'And Just Like That' in New York was spotted wearing a traditional Indian ensemble and netizens were totally swooned over her look.

'The Wire' is the greatest show of 21st century: Survey



Slaying in a gorgeous lehenga, Sarah was wearing a dress by ace Indian designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock! Taking to her Instagram Stories, Falguni shared pictures of Sarah wearing the lehenga,



In the pictures, Sarah is looking vibrant in fuschia pink and blue chequered pattern lehenga. She paired the same with an embroidered sleeved blouse with a plunging neckline. Adding an Indian pinch, Sarah wore floral maang tikka and tied her hair into a braid adding a bunch of fresh flowers as well.

Falguni Shane official site describes the dress as the maroon lehenga with multicoloured silk threads embroidery over arch and foliage motifs, teamed with a full-sleeved navy blue blouse embroidered with gold metal thread-work details, a winged-panel, tassel details and a tulle dupatta."

Emily Blunt to star in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’



Now, HBO is coming back with the 'Sex in the City' reboot series 'And Just Like That' this December. The show will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate friendship in their 50s. Meanwhile, Kim Cattrall who played the sensational Samantha is not reprising her role in the reboot.



The upcoming series will consist of 10 half-hour episodes.



Originally, 'Sex and the City' ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004 and led to two spinoff films in 2008 and 2010.