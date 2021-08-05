In a first, Demi Lovato talks to Sadhguru about ‘mystics and mistakes’; spirituality

Recently, global pop star Demi Lovato hosted Indian-origin mystic and spiritual leader Sadhguru on the latest episode of her podcast, ‘4D with Demi Lovato’, where they discussed about life in length: aliens, spirituality, mysticism and a sustainable plaent, among other topics.



The Grammy-nominated singer took to Instagram to share her latest collaboration with the mystic, she captioned the post as, “@sadhguru: a Yogi, mystic and visionary whose words of wisdom can help us build a conscious planet. Join me this week on #4DwithDemi as we discuss expanding consciousness, his spiritual journey and much more! New episode available now wherever you listen to your podcasts (sic).”

Sadhguru, too, a scratch from their conversation on his Instagram account, writing, “Watch Sadhguru's conversation with singer-songwriter and actor Demi Lovato on 4D! They discuss many dimensions of life - motorcycles, working joyfully, the difference between mystics and mistakes, and the need for a Conscious Planet (sic).”

And, Indian fans are jumping with joy over this collaboration.



“Omggg lot's of love from India,” an Instagram user wrote on Lovato's Instagram post. Others dropped heart emojis.



Recently, Demi, who has come out as non-binary in May this year, had called out disgraced American rapper DaBaby over his homophobic comments at a music festival where he had performed.



Demi Lovato shared a repost of a DaBaby-tagged Instagram post from Matt Bernstein, featuring “HIV is not a gay disease” written on a chest.

Last year, Will Smith and his daughter Willow met with the mystic, and shared their experience of interacting with him on the internet. Sharing the video, Will had written,, “The only thing that stands between you and your well-being is a simple fact you have allowed your thoughts and emotions to take instruction from the outside rather than the inside.” - @sadhguru (Inner Engineering) Amazing dinner the other night! Thank you for your time, your energy and your wisdom. Enjoy your motorcycle ride across America (sic).”