How Kylie Jenner took inspiration from big sister Kim Kardashian’s pregnancy style

Kylie Jenner is taking maternity inspiration from big sister Kim Kardashian.



Jenner kept her first pregnancy a secret, but has been open about the arrival of her baby number two. The beauty mogul recently stepped out in New York City to attend LaQuan Smith’s New York Fashion Week show, wearing a very showy custom look from the designer.

Showing off her growing baby bump in a sheer lace jumpsuit with a long overcoat and a drape covering her waist -her look had striking resemblance to big sister Kim's outing when she was expecting her son Saint West.

She accentuated her look with a touch of smoky eye shadow, rosy blush, and lipstick.



Kylie had also bared her belly early when she wore a white crop top under her oversize orange coat.

At first, Kylie was seen in a white leather mini dress while stepping out for the first time since announcing her second pregnancy. Jenner later shared a series of photos on Instagram, showing off her all-white look from the night.

The star captioned the photo with a baby angel emoji.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder confirmed that she and her on and off again love Travis Scott are expecting their second child together, with a sweet video in which she held up her positive pregnancy test and Travis can be seen hugging her stomach. They share three-year-old daughter Stormi together.

