World Disability Day is celebrated on December 3 every year. The United Nations General Assembly declared the International Day of Disabled Persons in 1992 through resolution 47/3. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness about disability issues and encourage support for the dignity, rights, and well-being of individuals with disabilities.

India is home to over 70 million people with disabilities as per the 2011 Census, though recent estimates suggest the actual number may be higher due to underreporting and population growth.

Disabilities in the country encompass a wide range of conditions, including mobility, vision, hearing and cognitive impairments.

Despite legal measures like the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, which aims to enhance accessibility, education, and employment, significant challenges persist. Many individuals with disabilities continue to face barriers to full participation in society, including limited access to healthcare, education, and jobs, along with social stigma. Data from the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) highlight that people with disabilities in India are more likely to experience poverty and social exclusion than the general population. There remains a pressing need for improved data collection, greater awareness, and stronger enforcement of disability-inclusive policies to enhance the lives of people with disabilities.

But even amid these challenging circumstances, people with disabilities are thriving. Despite the obstacles they face, the power to overcome them has always helped them in striving hard to achieve success; each small step forward is a triumph, leading them toward a better future.

Mohammed Haneef Malik, a resident of Pattan in Kashmir, has emerged as a symbol of hope for people with disabilities in the region during the lockdown. After losing his eyesight in 2007, Malik has worked hard to turn his disability into a source of strength. Previously an electrician, he joined the Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS), an organisation that supports individuals with disabilities in Kashmir.

At VMS, he continues to repair electrical appliances and fittings, setting a strong example for his colleagues. Despite various challenges, Malik remains committed to his work, traveling daily to his office in Srinagar before visiting the homes of people with disabilities to offer his help, ensuring they receive support during these challenging times.

Malik has become a well-known figure in his community over the past few years, offering support to many in need. "People reach out to me whenever they encounter someone with a disability who needs assistance," he shares. Malik acknowledges that society has been instrumental in supporting the cause he is so dedicated to.

Born with partial visual impairment, Mohammed Haneef Malik lost his eyesight completely in 2007. Since the Covid pandemic lockdown, he has been teaching people with disabilities how to use available technology to become more independent.

He also encourages those with visual impairments to continue learning and writing in Braille. Malik has a vision of opening a training institute to teach electrical skills to people with visual disabilities, but a lack of funds has made it difficult to move forward. "Such a project requires significant investment, and I lack both the land and the necessary equipment to begin," he says.

Despite these challenges, his main goal remains clear: "My sole objective is to help these individuals soar, overcoming their disabilities."

Malik is not the only person with disability who is proving to be shining example for the other members of the community.

Javed Ahmed Tak, a Padma Shri awardee, has been leading the Humanity Welfare Organisation Helpline (HWOH) since 2003.

In 2008, the organisation established a "school for special children" after beginning formal education for children with disabilities in 2006.

"Financial support from CRY [Child Rights and You] helped us expand," Tak explains. He expresses frustration about lack of schools for children with disabilities in southern Kashmir, where many such children drop out every year due to social stigma and exclusion.

"No one wants to be friends with them," he says.

Tak highlights the shortage of trained rehabilitators in many organisations, though he notes that more professionals are now coming forward to help. Another challenge is the lack of accessible transportation, which HWOH addresses by hiring a car and receiving a van from the J&K Police and other government authorities to bring students from remote areas.

The school only offers education up to Class 8, and after that, students are enrolled in mainstream schools with additional tutoring for exams.

With CRY’s help, HWOH also offers training in visual arts, crafts, and music, with students like Saima Hussain going on to work in a cultural academy.

Tak strongly believes that the plight of children with disabilities in Kashmir is dire, describing their treatment as "worse than animals." He shares that many psychiatrists have urged the creation of more special centres to protect these individuals from exploitation.

Despite slow progress in learning, Tak is proud that many children are now contributing to their families.

Tak himself became wheelchair-bound after being injured during political violence while pursuing his graduation, which led him to found HWOH with six others.

From 2009 to 2014, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs encouraged HWOH to have its students participate in national-level sports events, where they won medals.

Tak cites lack of political will for neglecting disability issues, saying, "Disability is the least priority for our politicians. We are also humans; we should be part of development to contribute to national productivity."

Tak also praises the 2016 Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, which was not fully implemented in J&K until 2019, but he notes that the revocation of Article 370 led to a 4 per cent reservation in public jobs and 5 per cent in education for people with disabilities.

He is proud that HWOH's efforts have inspired other NGOs, like the Jigar Institute in Jammu, to join the cause, and he emphasises the importance of collaboration with the education department to help teachers integrate disabled students into mainstream classrooms.