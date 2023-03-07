Happy Holi 2023: Wishes, messages, greetings and significance of the colourful festival

Holi 2023: Holi is one of the most colourful and joyous Hindu festivals. It is also known as the Festival of Colours and Festival of Spring. Some people even refer to Holi as the Festival of Love as they believe that the day celebrates the eternal and divine love of Lord Krishna and Radha. Holi also signifies the triumph of good over evil, as it commemorates the victory of Lord Vishnu as Narasimha Narayana over Hiranyakashipu. It originated and is predominantly celebrated in the Indian subcontinent but has also spread to other regions of Asia and parts of the Western world through the Indian diaspora.

The festival also celebrates the arrival of the spring season in India with the end of winter in most parts of India. Holi is an invocation for a good spring harvest season. Holi eve is known as the ‘Holika Dahan’ (burning of Holika) or even ‘Chhoti Holi’ in some parts of India. On Holi eve, people gather wood and combustible materials for the bonfire in parks, community centres, near temples and other open spaces. On top of the pyre is an effigy that signifies Holika from a legend, who tricked Prahalad into the fire. Here Holika signifies bad deeds that people burn away into the bonfire.

In North and Western India, Holi celebrations begin the morning after the Holika bonfire. People form groups armed with dry colours, water guns and water balloons with coloured water to play Holi with people around them. Traditionally, washable natural plant-derived colours such as turmeric, neem, dhak, and kumkum were used, but water-based commercial pigments are increasingly used nowadays. Apart from playing Holi, people also treat themselves to sweets and Holi-specific desserts and snacks.

Here are some of Holi wishes and messages to make the most of this colourful festival:

Holi 2023: Wishes

1. Colour yourself in love and joy this Holi. Happy Holi!

2. Here’s to goodness, joyous life, and a colourful perspective. Happy Holi!

3. Holi is an apt time to celebrate the colours of our beautiful relationships. Happy Holi.

4. Let’s throw out the colours in the air and also all our worries. Happy Holi.

5. It’s time to unwind, de-stress and make a bond with sweets and colours. Happy Holi!

Holi 2023: Messages

1. Water balloons, water pistols, amazing songs, and delicious gujias are the main ingredients for a perfect Holi.

2. Hope God paints the canvas of your life with beautiful colours. Happy Holi to you and your Family!

3. Let's make a bonfire of our pride, negativity, and envy this Holi and bring in a fresh start. Happy Holi!

4. Dipped in hues of love and trust has come the festival of Holi.

5. Holi is a special time of year to remember those who are close to our hearts with splashing colours!



