Halle Berry shares rare photo with her kids, says, ‘the moments that matter most’

Halle Berry is giving her fans a glimpse of her personal and her most loved moment.



The Oscar-winning actress shared a rare photo of her two kids on her Instagram account, ''The moments that matter most…''.



The photo shows Halle with her daughter Nahla and her son Maceo sitting on a beach enjoying the ocean view. The photo is also taken from the back so their faces are also not visible.



The star, who is very private about her personal life very often shares her lifestyle and her children on her social media platforms but doesn't often show their faces.

The star shares her teenage daughter, Nahla, with her ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Aubrey, and her son, with her former husband, actor Olivier Martinez.



Last month, she shared the throwback picture on Nahla's 13th birthday, marking the milestone she wrote, "No matter how many times I tell her I love her, I love her more than that," she wrote in the caption. "Happy 13th Birthday Nahla Boo 💜"

The actress talked about her kids in an interview and said, "Being a mom is the best job, but my kids don't care about who I am outside of this house," she told InStyle in 2019. "My daughter got a sense of who I am from friends at school."