Give your home a cosy winter makeover with smart décor tips

Winter is officially here; making it the perfect time to indulge in a winter home makeover! We all love a cosy winter vibe, and giving your home a beautiful makeover should be an effortless process that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket. From simple colour changes to rearranging furniture to adding décor pieces, there are plenty of ways you can spruce up your home this winter season. In this article, we will explore some ideas that can help you bring warmth, comfort, and cheer into your living space without breaking the bank. So read on to discover how you can give your home a cosy winter makeover this season.

Create a cosy and comfy corner in the room

When it comes to creating a warm and comfy corner, there are a few variations you can do in your space. First, consider adding a type of flooring that will help to keep your feet warm. This could be a rug or even some carpeting for added comfort. Secondly, make sure that you have warm blankets and soft pillows with you. These can be used to create a comfortable spot to curl when the temperature starts to drop.

Use warm lights to give the home a warm ambience

Impart a warm and cosy ambience to your home this winter, by integrating warm yellow lighting into your space. This could mean investing in some new lamps or light fixtures that emit a warmer light, or simply using lower-wattage bulbs in your existing lamps. You could also try using candles to create a warm, and welcoming heaven. The warm yellow glow of these lights is easy on the eyes and works well to light up the space.

Introduce greens to add cheer to your home

Adding potted and fresh green plants is a great way to accentuate the beauty of your home. They provide a splash of colour and can help purify the air; be sure to choose plants that will thrive at room temperature. Water them regularly and give them plenty of sunlight. These coupled with beautifully designed earthen pots can transform the room into a bright and warm corner during the winter.

Rethink colour combinations

To defeat the cold, we turn our homes to look and feel warm. Earthy colours have been quite trendy this season as browns and beiges come at the top of the earthy colour palette. It is an ideal choice for winter decor, for earthy tones convey warm, relaxing, natural vibes. A hot pink and deep grey can infuse your kitchen with much-needed energy. Then there are the rich deep blues that lend a cherishing feel to the interiors. They make rooms that you would want to curl up and nestle. You can also incorporate the shade of ‘fierce grace’ in your home in tandem with Viva Magenta.

Overcome the wintery gloom with these easy, fail-safe additions and make way for a comfortable and warmer wintertime.

(the author is the Head – Centre of Design Excellence (CODE) at Pepperfry)