Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady reportedly living separately after marital issues

Star couple Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are reportedly living separately A source told CNN that the two have been dealing with marital issues. While Bündchen is a Brazilian fashion model, Brady is a legendary American football quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion who currently plays for Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady, who is regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time, had announced retirement from NFL in February this year, but he later walked back on that decision. As per CNN, he had taken a leave of absence of 11 days from training camp in August to deal with "personal things" as per head coach Todd Bowles.

In a recent interview with Elle magazine, Bündchen had expressed concerns over her husband returning to the sport. She had said, "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, began dating in 2006 after a mutual friend set them up on a blind date. Bündchen and Brady married on February 26, 2009, in a Catholic ceremony in Santa Monica, California.

They have two children, a son, born in 2009, and a daughter, born in 2012.