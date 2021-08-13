Gina Carano reveals first project after controversial firing from ‘The Mandalorian’

After Gina Carano's controversial conclusion in 'The Mandalorian', the actress has officially announced her next project.



Carano will make her return to the small screen and will be produce and star in the movie. She will star in an untitled action-thriller written by Eric Red. The film is based on the novel White Knuckle.



As per the Deadline, the story follows a strong-willed woman who survives an attempt by serial killer-trucker, 'White Knuckle'. Haunted by her encounter and the cops’ inability to catch her tormentor, she partners with a trucker to end the killer’s reign of terror.



Filming will take place in Tennessee, Utah and Montana beginning in October with an eye to releasing in the first quarter of 2022.



Per the Deadline, Carano told: “I’m completely ignited to be creating this thriller with The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend. I feel I am exactly where I want and need to be at this moment in my life; it feels as if I have wings.”



The actress was fired from the hit Disney spin-off from the Star Wars Universe over social media posts deemed anti-Semitic and transphobic by netizens.