Eddie Murphy’s daughter Bria Murphy gets hitched to actor Michael Xavier, see pics

American actor Eddie Murphy’s eldest daughter, Bria Murphy, 32, whom he shares with his ex-wife Nicole, got married to her longtime boyfriend, actor Michael Xavier, on Saturday. According to People, the wedding took place in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills, California. The bride looked elegant in a beautiful white lace gown by Netta BenShabu, while Xavier made for a handsome groom in a Knot Standard tuxedo by Dion Lattimore.

According to the People, the couple exchanged the sacred vows in the presence of 250 guests, consisting of close friends and family, in a private afternoon ceremony.

Check out Bria Murphy and Michael Xavier's wedding pics here:-

Bria made her relationship official with Xavier, 36, on Instagram last December. She announced that she and Xavier got engaged. "My heart, my best friend, my forever. I love you, always," while in another revelation, she shared, "I can’t wait to marry you."

Xavier too shared a post, adding, "Forever my love." followed by a red heart and a ring emoji.

The wedding photographs show Eddie walking daughter Bria down the aisle as the bride smiles at her groom. In another picture, Xavier holds Bria close as she sits on his lap. While in another snap, the newlyweds are posing for the camera with the bride’s parents.

Besides Bria, 61-year-old Eddie is dad to Eric, 33, Christian, 31, Miles, 29, Shayne, 27, Zola, 22, Bella, 20, Angel Iris, 15, Izzy Oona, 6, and Max Charles, 3.