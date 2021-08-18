Dua Lipa's barely there bikini is not for the faint hearted; pics

Grammy-winning singer and perfomer, Dua Lipa, is one stylish celebrity who, when it comes to summer fashion, stops at nothing!



Recently, Lipa took to Instagram and shared pictures from what seems like a girl's day out by the swimming pool. And we are having a hard time deciding between the two: who was the hottest, scorching Sun or Dua Lipa?

The singer was seen wearing a multi-hued, barely there swimsuit made entirely of cotton crochet, featuring leaf, flower, and rainbow embellishments. And the thong back had a little heart illustration to boot.



Recently, during an outing to the beach, Lipa wore a beige minidress with multiple cutouts. She finished her look with a pair of heart-shaped hoop earrings and golden eye shadow.



Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share her look, captioning the same as, "★ 𝒲𝒶𝓉𝑒𝓇 𝒸𝒽𝒾𝓁𝒹 ★🧜🏼"

