Do’s and don’ts of travelling during the holiday season

The last two weeks of December are the busiest travel times of the year, mainly because of occasions like Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year. Long queues at the airport, expensive flights, overbooked hotels and a ton of traffic, there're so many reasons that can give us stress at a time when we just want to relax and have some fun. If we do not properly plan our holiday trip, several things can go wrong last minute.

To help you have a safe and comfortable travel, we have listed some do's and don'ts of holiday travel. Take a look!

Do's and don'ts of holiday travel

Travel on non-peak days

Look for flights on odd days or at odd hours if you wish to save some money. If most people are travelling on Friday or Saturday to celebrate Christmas and New Year in a popular tourist destination, book a flight for Sunday or Monday on cheaper rates.

Pack winter essentials for holidays

Carrying top-quality shoes, jackets, sweaters, hats and sunglasses is an essential part of your winter vacation packing checklist. Before closing your luggage, make sure that you pack travel essentials that you may need during your trip. Instead of buying everything at your destination location at a higher price, buy those items beforehand from discount stores or online.

Consider getting a travel insurance

Holiday travel can be extremely costly, especially if you're travelling with your whole family. There's chaos at airports, flights get delayed and uncertanities plague our mind. That's where insurance plays a pivotal role in taking most of our concerns away. So, experts believe that one must invest in a good travel insurance to ensure a hassle-free travel plan.

Avoid buying flight tickets last minute

Don't wait too long to buy your flight tickets. If possible, book them months in advance to avoid paying a hefty amount in the end. According to Skyscanner travel booking website, the best time to buy a Christmas flight is early October through mid-November.

Don't overpack

Since you have to attend holiday parties and pack for some Instagrammable posts, it can be easy to accidentally overpack. But, with the right packing tips, you can easily fit more clothes in lesser space. Avoid packing thick winter coats and several pairs of shoes for your holiday trip. Instead, pack thin layers and don your heaviest items on the plane to maximize room in your suitcase.

Don't forget to check the weather forecast

Before planning your itinerary, check weather forecast for the locations to avoid rain or snow storms. Since it's best to avoid travelling during bad weather, you must keep an eye on the weather itinerary for all the points of your holiday route.

