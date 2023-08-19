Did you know that Tiger Shroff’s cheat day includes a mix of chocolates, pizzas, vada pav, cake & icecreams?
Wondering what Tiger Shroff eats on his cheat day? The actor has shared his Sunday cheat meal plan with his fans. Read on!
Indian action superstar Tiger Shroff is popularly known for his magnificent screen presence which comes along with the number of hours he spends in the gym. But not many know that despite the number of hours he spends building his muscles and maintaining them in the gym, he doesn't let go of his cheat days easily.
Recently while talking about his cheat meals and how passionately he eats food on Sundays, he said, "Har Sunday ko mera cheat day hota hai!! (Every Sunday is my cheat day) Chocolates, ice creams, pizzas, vada pav- I mix everything up and eat."
He added, "4 to 5 scoops of ice creams minimum on a cheat day and a half to 1 kg of cake, I could eat alone. Hence, I have a huge sweet tooth!!”
In the world of glitz and glamour, Shroff stands out not only for his on-screen charisma but also for his authentic approach to health and well-being.
Meanwhile, on the work front, he will next be seen in Ganapath, Baaghi 4, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan amongst many others.
