Cynthia Erivo to release her first children’s book

The book ‘Remember to Dream, Ebere’ will be published on September 28.
Singer Cynthia Erivo is ready to release her first children’s book this fall.
The Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning singer/actress is set to debut her picture book titled ‘Remember to Dream, Ebere’.
On the book, Cynthia said in a statement: "This book is extremely close to my heart. I wanted to give the readers a little hope, knowledge, and a belief that their dreams are important, and no dream is too big or too small."
In ‘Remember to Dream, Ebere’, Cynthia Erivo tells the story of a mother and child who is encouraged to dream big.
The publishers Little, Brown Books for Young Readers describes the upcoming book as an "an ode to a child's imagination, a parent's love, and the big dreams shared by both."
The book will feature illustrations by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow.
