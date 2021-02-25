Cynthia Erivo to release her first children’s book

Singer Cynthia Erivo is ready to release her first children’s book this fall.

The Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning singer/actress is set to debut her picture book titled ‘Remember to Dream, Ebere’.

On the book, Cynthia said in a statement: "This book is extremely close to my heart. I wanted to give the readers a little hope, knowledge, and a belief that their dreams are important, and no dream is too big or too small."

In ‘Remember to Dream, Ebere’, Cynthia Erivo tells the story of a mother and child who is encouraged to dream big.

The publishers Little, Brown Books for Young Readers describes the upcoming book as an "an ode to a child's imagination, a parent's love, and the big dreams shared by both."

The book will feature illustrations by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow.

The book ‘Remember to Dream, Ebere’ will be published on September 28.