'Churails' actor Sania Saeed on new show on Zee Theatre: People will enjoy listening to classic stories

In the news for curating the best of subcontinental literature, Zee Theatre’s new series ‘Yaar Julahay’, will screen Amrita Pritam’s classic tale, ‘Apna Apna Qarz’. The episode will be screened at Tatasky Theatre and will be read by veteran actor Sania Saeed.

Known for her performances in popular television dramas and also the acclaimed web series, ‘Churails,’ Sania says, "The characters in ‘Apna Apna Qarz’ are usually not seen in TV dramas and that is why I was instantly drawn to the concept of ‘Yaar Julahay.’ This format allows me to not just satisfy the selfish actor within but to interpret a classic story the way I want to. This series is meant for those who may not read the literature but will enjoy listening to classic stories.”

The story is written in Amrita Pritam's distinct style and producer and director Kanwal Khoosat deeply admires the Padma Vibhushan and Sahitya Akademi winning novelist, essayist, and poet.

Says Kanwal, “Apna Apna Qarz’ is a beautiful story about a developing romantic relationship and is a fine take on womanhood also. Of the many qualities we attribute to women, Amrita Pritam picks a unique nuance. She pens the story of two women who have migrated to a sparsely populated area post Partition. One of them runs a tea shop and on a rainy day, a conversation between her and a man reveals the central conflict of the story and also a solution.”