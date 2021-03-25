Chrissy Teigen says ‘goodbye’ to Twitter, deletes her account

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen announced on Wednesday that she is quitting micro-blogging site Twitter.



Teigen announced her decision with a series of tweets announcing her departure from the platform. She later deleted the account.

“Hey, For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends. But it's time for me to say goodbye,” wrote the actress.



Teigen explained that her decision was partly because of the negativity on the platform.

“This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something. My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not. My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters,” she wrote.



Teigen who is married to musician John Legend has been active on social media for years and is known to be vocal about her views on issues. While signing off she said she had felt deeply bruised by the negativity that was coming her way on Twitter.



“ I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly, deeply bruised,” she wrote.

