Bruno Mars’ first album, as band member of Silk Sonic, pushed

Solo music sensation Bruno Mars has now ventured into the world of bands with Silk Sonic. After releasing his first single as member of a band, ‘Leave the Door Open’, Mars has now pushed the release of Silk Sonic’s first full-length to January 2022.



In a recent interview with a music-based magazine, Mars reportedly explained that he would like to put out more songs and let the songs come to life on their own, which also has a collaborator, the legendary funk musician Bootsy Collins.

"I don't want to be binge-watched. We're really in touch-up mode now. We've got the bones of most of the album, so it's really about touching up parts that need a little more . . . grease,” Mars said.



For those of you who didn’t know, the ‘Uptown Funk’ hitmaker formed a band in February this year along with former collaborator Anderson .Paak, who Mars has worked with during his 24K Magic Tour in 2017. The latter was his opening act.

"We locked in and made an album," Mars had written on Instagram in the past, announcing the news about his band formation.

The duo's last song is titled 'Skate'.