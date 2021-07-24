British girl band Little Mix’s new video ‘Kiss My (Uh Oh)’ is sexy to a T

The music videos of British all-girl band ‘Little Mix’ is inarguably one of the hottest things you will see on the internet, ever! And there latest offering—a collaboration with fellow Brit singer, Anne-Marie—is a testament to the aforementioned claim.



In the video of the single ‘Kiss My (Uh Oh)’, the gang of girls can be seen partying hard and going wild at a bachelorette party with the English singer.



The group comprises Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock (and special metion to former member Jesy Nelson). Nelson quit the band in Decmeber last year citing mental health reasons.



Little Mix rose to prominence back in 2011 by becoming the first group to win the UK version of The X Factor, and signed with Simon Cowell's record label, Syco Music.



Check out some of their hottest and coolest posts here: