British art icon Tracey Emin recovers in Thailand after her ‘intestine nearly exploded’

Renowned British artist Tracey Emin, celebrated for her provocative works, is currently recovering in Thailand after facing life-threatening complications arising from an operation.

Emin, one of Britain's most prominent living artists, has previously confronted battles with cancer and undergone significant surgeries.

The 60-year-old shared on Instagram her recent health challenges, revealing that her small intestine was on the verge of exploding due to complications related to an infection and scar tissue.

Emin had recently been in Australia as part of the National Gallery of Victoria's Triennial and was en route to the UK via Thailand when she fell seriously ill.

Although, stressing that her condition was not cancer-related, she attributed the severity of the complications to the combination of infection, scar tissue, and the stress of flying.

Gratitude for Thai medical care

Expressing gratitude, Emin acknowledged the medical care she received in Thailand, describing it as instrumental in her recovery. Spending several days in a high-quality hospital and convalescing in a luxury hotel on the Thai island of Phuket, she credited these facilities for her current recuperation.

“My small intestine nearly exploded. Luckily for me I was in Thailand on my way back from Australia, so I spent a few days in a very good hospital and now recovering in luxury,” she wrote, thanking a hospital and luxury hotel on the Thai island of Phuket.

Tracey Emin also said that she is now adhering to a special diet as part of her recovery process. Once she regains her health, she plans to resume travel.

As a leading figure in the Young British Artists movement, Emin gained acclaim for her bold and sexually provocative artworks, coupled with her candid public persona. Her installation "My Bed," unveiled in 1998, stirred controversy in Britain with its unmade bed surrounded by personal debris, including vodka bottles, cigarette packets, and condoms.