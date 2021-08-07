Beyoncé to launch a rodeo-based, Black-themed clothing collection

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Aug 07, 2021, 12:34 PM(IST)

Like her other collabs with the brand, this one, too, is all inclusive: sizes from XXXS to 4XL Photograph:( Instagram )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The 58-piece collection by Beyoncé will feature a contemporary riff on Americana that includes a denim bodysuit, breakaway denim track pants, cow-print activewear separates and denim chaps, reports claim.

Global music sensation, Beyoncé Knowles, is gearing up for the big release of her collaborative effort with a high-street fashion brand with two unique themes.


In this Rodeo-style collection, Queen Bey celebrates the spirit of Black men and women and the impact they had on American western culture.


The 58-piece collection will feature a contemporary riff on Americana that includes a denim bodysuit, breakaway denim track pants, cow-print activewear separates and denim chaps, reports claim.


Like her other collabs with the brand, this one, too, is all inclusive: sizes from XXXS to 4XL. 


On Friday, the ‘Halo’ singer dropped an Instagram IGTV post that encapsulates the essence of this upcoming collection by the music royalty. 

×

Recently, music and pop culture magazine—Rolling Stone—released a list of 100 music videos and gave one of Beyonce's videos the No. 1 spot. The video, released in 2016 in the first week of Black History Month and was directed by Melina Matsoukas.


“If Beyoncé’s self-titled visual album established her as one of the greatest artists of all time, her surprise-released ‘Formation’ video (and ensuing album Lemonade) marked her as one of the most important,” Rolling Stone reportedly declared.

Topics

Read in App