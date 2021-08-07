Beyoncé to launch a rodeo-based, Black-themed clothing collection

Global music sensation, Beyoncé Knowles, is gearing up for the big release of her collaborative effort with a high-street fashion brand with two unique themes.



In this Rodeo-style collection, Queen Bey celebrates the spirit of Black men and women and the impact they had on American western culture.



The 58-piece collection will feature a contemporary riff on Americana that includes a denim bodysuit, breakaway denim track pants, cow-print activewear separates and denim chaps, reports claim.



Like her other collabs with the brand, this one, too, is all inclusive: sizes from XXXS to 4XL.



On Friday, the ‘Halo’ singer dropped an Instagram IGTV post that encapsulates the essence of this upcoming collection by the music royalty.

Recently, music and pop culture magazine—Rolling Stone—released a list of 100 music videos and gave one of Beyonce's videos the No. 1 spot. The video, released in 2016 in the first week of Black History Month and was directed by Melina Matsoukas.



“If Beyoncé’s self-titled visual album established her as one of the greatest artists of all time, her surprise-released ‘Formation’ video (and ensuing album Lemonade) marked her as one of the most important,” Rolling Stone reportedly declared.