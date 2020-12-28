Beyoncé to donate $500,000 to people impacted by the eviction crisis

Beyonce is now helping people who face evictions due to the housing crisis triggered by the pandemic.

The popstar is offering $5,000 grants to help people. People can apply for the grants beginning January 7, 2021 according to the announcement made by her website.

Grants will be sent out to the 100 people selected in late January.

According to a news release, "Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most. Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis.”

"The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn," the release said.

Meanwhile, an estimated 9.2 million renters who have lost income during the pandemic are behind on rent, according to an analysis of Census data by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Once the moratoriums are lifted, many of these renters will be expected to pay their entire back rent or come up with some sort of payment plan with their landlord -- or they could face losing their homes.