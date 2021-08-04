Bella Hadid’s two-buttons-only, barely-there sheer top is outrageously stylish

Supermodel Bella Hadid does fashion the bold way, and we aren’t complaining! The Victoria’s Secret angel looks good in practically everything she wears.



So it comes as no surprise that when Hadid decided to step out for a dinner date with a friend wearing a two-buttoned sheer top in black, her fans went bonkers appreciating her bold sense of style.

The latest look witnesses Bella Hadid sporting a midriff-baring button-up and a floral mesh midi skirt with a ruffled hem. As for accessories, she upped the glam with chunky black boots, a 3D-printed snail-shell ring, vintage sunglasses and a set of money-piece highlights.



Taking to Instagram, Bella Hadid posted a carousel of pictures and captioned it as, “A sweet dinner to celebrate our last job of the season before a few weeks off for summer! 🥰💋🖤”