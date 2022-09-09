Akshay Kumar’s 55th birthday: A look at some of his most expensive possessions

It's no secret that Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid actors in India and right from his luxurious cars to his multi-million properties, he has many expensive things to boast about. The 55-year-old, who made his acting debut in 1987 with 'Aaj', is unarguably the most hardworking actor in Bollywood and the same translates in the number of films he delivers in a year.

September 9 marks his birthday! Today, as he turned a year older, several fans and celebs took to social media to send him love-filled wishes. To mark the day, WION listed some of the most expensive things the actor owns.

Here's a quick roundup of his exorbitant possessions!

Sea-facing duplex

Akshay Kumar's gorgeous sea-facing duplex home in Mumbai features a home theatre, a home office, a walk-in closet, an indoor pond, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a garden. The lavish Juhu property is reportedly worth Rs 80 crore.

Rolls-Royce Phantom VII

The actor is a proud owner of Rolls Royce Phantom's seventh model. The car costs somewhere between Rs. 8.99 crores to Rs. 10.48 crores. The luxury vehicle has unique leatherwork inside along with 1,344 Starlight Headlines, which were individually placed on the car's interior.

Goa holiday home

According to several reports, the actor owns a Portuguese-style villa in Goa, which sits cosily on a white sand beach and also boasts a private pool.

Private jet

The B-towner is a private jet owner, which reportedly costs a whopping Rs 260 crore. The plane has often been featured on Kumar's social media posts.

Bentley Continental GT

The actor loves luxury cars and his car collection is worth a watch. He owns a Bentley Continental GT, which costs somewhere around Rs. 3.57 crores.

On the movie front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in 'Ram Setu' as Raman Kumar. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satya Dev and Mahiya Swami alongside Kumar.

The star will also play the lead role in the upcoming 2023 film 'OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2'. The film is being written and directed by Amit Rai and it serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film 'OMG – Oh My God!'.