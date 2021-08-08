Actor Sydney Sweeney's bikini is straight out of a magician’s hat; know how!

American actor Sydney Sweeney—known for her role in Netflix’s ‘Everything Sucks!’—has been giving us the much needed and majorly deserved fashion inspo with her high-fashion looks over the years.



However, there’s one piece of garment in her wardrobe that we would like to steal.



Recently, the actress shared a series of dreamy shots from her tropical vacation where she can be seen looking super sexy in a swirl print bikini with a matching sarong used as wraparound.

From what the fashion police tell us, the boho-inspired set can be styled in over 14 different ways, though Sydney opted to keep her simple and let her awesomeness shine through instead.



If this does not sound like some magician level—in the fashion-o-verse—multi-purpose outfit to you, we ont know what else would qualify as one!