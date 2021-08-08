Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui rejects astrology, calls actors who do ‘insecure’

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made it clear—in no unclear terms—that he doesn’t believe in astrology.

And, he calls actors—who change their names because of their belief in the same—‘insecure’ and people with ‘agenda’.



“People work like donkeys... I'm sorry, I shouldn't be saying this, but people who work without using their brains don't get very far. God has given you a brain, if you use it and work hard, then it pays off. I am still unconvinced about the importance of luck. I might change my mind later, but as of this moment, I remain unconvinced,” the actor reportedly said during a recent interview.



“No, I don't believe in anything… Look, I don't have any rings or bracelets; I've never worn them." When he was asked about actors who change the spellings of their names, Nawaz said, "They must have some personal agendas, they must hate their names. I love my name, and this is the only correct way to spell it. Or maybe they're insecure (sic),” he reportedly added.



The actor went on to add that what he does believe in is hard work.



Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s last releases were Netflix’s ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ and ‘Serious Men’.



His upcoming projects included ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’, ‘Sangeen’ and ‘Heropanti 2’.