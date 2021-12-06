A 10-year-old successful entrepreneur Pixie Curtis can retire at 15, her mother tells

Pixie Curtis, who is a 10-year-old successful entrepreneur, might retire at the age of 15 as told by her mother Roxy Jacenko during a joint interview in this week's Stellar Magazine.

Jacenko helped her daughter to establish two successful businesses ventures in Sydney, Australia. The mother-daughter duo first launched Pixie's Bows in 2011, followed by Pixie's Fidgets. The outlet mentioned that the two ventures are estimated to earn $21 million in the next decade.

Jacenko, 42, said, "You won't need to worry; you can retire at 15 the way you're going. You know, what is the most exciting for me is the entrepreneurial spirit that she has at such a young age."

"I never had it, although it was drummed into me that I had to succeed. When I was 14, I got a job at McDonald's because that's what you did back in my day. So, I guess to me the biggest thing is her drive as an entrepreneur. Yes, I've enabled it, but she's still got it, which is for me the most rewarding part," she added.

The Daily Mail reported that the 10-year-old is a social media sensation with over 89,000 Instagram followers. The media outlet further informed that by the age of six, she was charging $600 per sponsored post on Instagram.

On the other hand, Pixie has other plans as told the magazine that she plans to use her earnings to take her mother on a shopping spree as well as a luxury vacation.

"I'm going to get her some new clothes because she has no good clothes at all, and I also want to get her some real hair because she desperately needs hair extensions," Pixie told the magazine.

Sneak peek into Pixie Curtis' life: