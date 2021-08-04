‘I have not been kidnapped!’: Seth Rogen refutes ‘funny’ death speculations

Hollywood actor Seth Rogen has responded to a hilarious TikTok video that had raised some questions on his well-being and speculated if the actor has been kidnapped or died.



“This video is very funny and not at all true! I have not been kidnapped! This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth’s account! I promise!,” Rogen wrote on Twitter.

This video is very funny and not at all true! I have not been kidnapped! This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth's account! I promise! pic.twitter.com/FDeQ7UdYox — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 3, 2021

In the two-minute TikTok musical video, the maker had jokingly asked, “Has anyone seen Seth Rogen lately? I’ve seen a lot of photos of his vases. Haven’t seen a recent photo of his face yet. I have a crazy hypothesis. Seth was kidnapped by a shady ceramicist,” the lyrics of the post read.



This post in the wake of Rogen religiously sharing posts of new vases among other creations that he has been making in his Hollywood residence.



It so happened that Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller had attended a pottery class back in 2017 and since then, the ‘Long Shot’ actor has gone all-in on ceramics.



Talking about his love and learnings pertaining to pottery, he told a magazine in June. “It makes you very present and focused on whatever it is you’re doing at any given moment. It’s hard to dwell on other things when you’re doing pottery.”



Rogen and his wife have also built a studio in their garage with three pottery wheels: one for them each and one for guests.