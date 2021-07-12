‘I have done contradicting work at the same time,’ admits Kim Kardashian on Idris Elba’s show

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are two of the most well-known names in the entertainment industry and they share a powerful bond not only as family, but also as a team. As guests on Hollywood actor Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba’s audio show ‘Coupledom’, they talk about their experiences in life, business, family, and their television show ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’.



While talking about their popular television reality series ‘Keeping up with Kardashians’, Kim shares the moment when she introduced her family in the first season and how at that moment she knew she was nothing without them. She respects everyone equally and shares that it was clear from one that the whole family has the same hours, so they would be paid equally. They’ve always celebrated each milestone together, as a family. “I made sure each of us got paid the same,” she said.



Kim admitted that she was taking on contradicting work all at the same time. “When we started we were just doing a reality show and that was fun for us, and then all these deals would come in and they were very contradictory. I would do an ad for working out and weight loss and then launching cupcakes at a cupcake store and then a Carl's Jr. ad and they were all out at the same time”, she revealed.



Talking about the blended relationship of mother-daughter and working professionals they share, Kim reveals that she is a workaholic. She can continue discussing work even when Kris switches off her role from manager to mom and has a drink. “I’m a workaholic, I can talk work way more than she can,” said Kim.