‘Batman’ comics: Robin comes out as bisexual

A still from the comic series 'Batman: Urban Legends' Photograph:( Instagram )
This development in 'Batman' comic series happened towards the end of part 3 of the ‘Sum of Our Parts’ story, when, during a rescue section, Bernard mentions to Robin that he wishes he could've finished his date with Tim, not knowing that he's actually speaking to his love interest.
As per reports, the latest issue of ‘Batman: Urban Legends’—a monthly anthology series—has revealed that the Caped Crusader's longtime sidekick Robin is bisexual.
A few pages in, Tim goes to see Bernard and he has a moment of clarity.
"Tim Drake… do you want to go on a date with me?" Bernard asks.
"Yeah… Yeah, I think I want that," Tim replies.
Robin is now officially an LGBTQIA character and has joined the likes of Kate Kane (Batwoman), Bobby Drake (Iceman), Loki, Jean-Paul Beaubier (Northstar), Billy Kaplan (Wiccan), Hulkling, Midnighter, and Apollo.
Earlier this year, Marvel had also introduced the first gay Captain America through the character of Aaron Fischer.