Miss World Krystyna Pyszková has landed in India for the 72nd edition of the pageant. Returning to the country where she was crowned Miss World 2024 has been a special experience for her. This year, the prestigious event is set to take place in Telangana, and Pyszková is having the best time as she explores the rich culture and food of the South Indian state.

When the pageant is held in India, one cannot overlook the country's rich history of triumph in the competition. Several Indian women, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and most recently, Manushi Chhillar, have brought home the coveted title. Ahead of the grand event, Krystyna Pyszková spoke about India's legacy of stunning Miss World winners and praised Priyanka and Manushi for their achievements.

While speaking to India.com, Pyszková revealed she has followed Manushi and Priyanka’s work. "All of them are amazing. They're doing great work, and I’ve seen that they have become very famous actors and female leaders.'' Pyszková was crowned at the event that was held in Mumbai in 2024.

During her fun and insightful chat, Miss World also talked about her journey, passing on the coveted title, the qualities she wants to see in the next Miss World, body positivity, and much more.

Read the excerpts from the conversation here:

Q: This year, you will pass your coveted title to another woman. What qualities do you wish to see in Miss World 2025?

Krystyna Pyszková: The quality I would like to see is definitely determination; you need to be determined. You need to be clear about what you want to tell the world, what you want to deliver, have your own unique story that you can tell others. Then you need to be passionate because you cannot pretend that you're doing something that you don't love; you need to love being among people you need to enjoy that. I also think passion is the key, as I said, and you can actually really make it true.

Q: Preparing for Miss World requires focusing on fitness, diet, and having to up your knowledge. When you were going through that process, did it ever feel overwhelming? Were you ever tired and felt like you didn’t want to do it anymore?

Krystyna Pyszková: Of course, it can be tiring and overwhelming, and that's why I said that a very important quality is to be passionate and determined. If you're a hard worker and truly love working on yourself, and know why you're coming to Miss World. It's not about the beauty, actually. When it comes to fitness and things like that, it was the last thing I was preparing for because I knew there were so many different things to prepare. I completely forget about fitness. But, when you are really determined and you know what you're bringing up to the table that's actually what keeps you working and what keeps you on the track even when you feel tired and overwhelmed because everyone feels tired but if you really love what you're doing that's what actually pushes you forward again.

Q: India has a history of stunning Miss World winners. Have you had the chance to witness the work of any one of them?

Krystyna Pyszková: I've seen Manushi and I'm always watching Priyanka Chopra; all of them are amazing. They're doing great work, and I've seen that they become very famous actors and female leaders. I always love to see that women are so happy with what they're doing, they're confident after getting a crown, and they're pursuing their dreams.

Q: Many girls believe that if they look thin or they are tall they'll easily win the pageant. Your thoughts?

Krystyna Pyszková: No, no, that's absolutely not about that. I think that's the last thing that matters. If you're that many centimeters or if you have that size of a waist, that really doesn't matter. What matters is what you're bringing to the table, what you want to show to the world, your project, your uniqueness, your personality- that's what really matters.

