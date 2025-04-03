This is not everyone’s cup of coffee! Lauren Sánchez’s Balenciaga coffee cup clutch is the new viral sensation.

Sánchez, who is set to marry billionaire Jeff Bezos, recently sent the internet and fashion aficionados into a frenzy when she stepped out carrying a bag that was a replica of a to-go coffee cup.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Sánchez was carrying a unique piece from the luxury fashion house Balenciaga.

Balenciaga’s coffee cup clutch

When it comes to fashion, there are no boundaries - especially for Balenciaga, a brand that seems to embrace limitless creativity. Known for its out-of-the-box fashion statements, the brand is once again making headlines, this time for its coffee cup clutch.

The handbag, which looks like a replica of a disposable to-go coffee cup, is named the 9 AM Clutch and measures 7.3 inches by 4.3 inches. Made from calfskin and brass, the cup is part of Balenciaga's Fall 2024 collection.

However, what’s even more shocking is its price. The leather clutch is listed on Balenciaga's website for $5,750 (Rs 4.9 lakh).

Internet reacts to the price tag

Reacting with amusement, one Reddit user wrote, ''I love a statement, fun bag. But this is just silly. Also they have a clutch listen right under for $750. I want to know who is buying this.''

Another user wrote, ''This brand just keeps digging itself deeper and deeper into ridicule.''

Third user wrote,'' Who is buying this: not me.And I’m a coffee addict.''

Balenciaga’s history of viral accessories

This isn’t the first time Balenciaga has made headlines for its unconventional designs. Earlier, the fashion house became the talk of the internet with its viral Lay’s potato chip bag clutch and the infamous garbage bag purse, which was launched as part of its Autumn/Winter 2022 collection.