Late iconic songstress Whitney Houston biopic in works; check details inside

For all those Whitney Houston fans, a feature film on the iconic songstress is now in works.

Titled ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, the Whitney Houston Estate has teamed up with Primary Wave and Grammy-winning producer Clive Davis.

The team is in talks with ‘Photographer’ helmer Stella Meghie to direct the project.

‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ will be scripted and produced by Anthony McCarten, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter who wrote the biographical films ‘The Two Popes’, ‘Darkest Hour’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, and ‘The Theory Of Everything’.

Interestingly, all actors like Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill, and Eddie Redmayne as Stephen Hawking won lead actor Oscars three years straight. Meanwhile, Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins were just both nominated for Pope Francis and Pope Benedict, respectively.

While he has done work on a male character, it will be a first for him to focus on a female icon.

Whitney Houston won six Grammy Awards, 16 Billboard Music Awards, 22 American Music Awards and two Emmy Awards, among many others during her lifetime. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year.