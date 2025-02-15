Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's love is on cloud nine! The couple who never fails to show their affection for each other in public forums, were spotted packing a PDA at the Berlin Film Festival.

Chalamet and Kylie marked Valentine's by attending the screening of A Complete Unknown together.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée celebrated Valentine's in Berlin

Jenner, 27 and Chalamet, 29, spent Valentine's watching the latter's film at the revered film festival. In a video shared by Variety, Kylie was seen gushing at her partner as the crowd erupted with claps and hooting hailing the actor's prolific performance as legendary singer Bob Dylan.

In the clip, the couple sat together as the makeup mogul sweetly touched Chalamet's cheek.

Watch the clip here:

For the festival outing, Jenner and Chalamet were dressed in totally different outfits, while the Kylie Cosmetics founder showed up in a gorgeous black dress, a perfect choice for Valentine's. However, Chalamet chose an unusual pink outfit.

Chalamet walked out wearing a body-hugging, black sequin gown with a sweetheart neckline and thin straps. She tied her hair in a slicked pony. For accessories, she wore diamond earrings and black strappy heels, that perfectly matched her dress.

If we talk about Chalamet's look for the evening, it was quite unusual for a cold night in Berlin. The actor donned a cotton candy pink ensemble, which included a hoodie, matching pants, and coordinating shoes. Walking on the red carpet, he also showed up his pink tank top.

Chalamet and his movie have been one of the strong contenders of this award season, and Kylie has been seen supporting her beau throughout the season.

In January, The Kardashian's star also attended the Golden Globe night. They were seen chatting, kissing and laughing at the award night.

Chalamet and Jenner have been together since April 2023.