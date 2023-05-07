King Charles III Coronation Live | London streets decked up as celebrations begin

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made a surprise appearance to greet Coronation concert-goers on The Long Walk in Windsor.

Prince William and Kate delighted fans with the unannounced appearance ahead of Sunday's star-studded Coronation concert at Windsor Castle, with thousands of street parties and Coronation Big Lunches being held across the country throughout the day.

The couple have been mobbed by the hundreds of Windsor well wishers, shaking the hands of many, posing for selfies and having lengthy conversations.