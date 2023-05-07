King Charles III Coronation Live | London streets decked up as celebrations begin
The London streets decked for parties, banquets and celebrations after King Charles III was officially coronated at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, marking the start of a new royal era and ending his seven-decade-long wait for the throne. Besides, a coronation concert is also scheduled to begin at 8 pm (local time) at Windsor Castle. It will include star performers like Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That, apart from a world-class orchestra playing an array of musical favourites. There will also be a special joint performance from The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera House, the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art. As part of the show, 10 locations around the UK will be lit up in a live sequence called Lighting Up The Nation.
Elsewhere, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted Big Lunch in honour of King Charles III's coronation. First Lady of the United States Jill Biden was one of the guests welcomed at Number 10 Downing Street.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have made a surprise appearance to greet Coronation concert-goers on The Long Walk in Windsor.
Prince William and Kate delighted fans with the unannounced appearance ahead of Sunday's star-studded Coronation concert at Windsor Castle, with thousands of street parties and Coronation Big Lunches being held across the country throughout the day.
The couple have been mobbed by the hundreds of Windsor well wishers, shaking the hands of many, posing for selfies and having lengthy conversations.
On the morning after the coronation of King Charles III, newspapers in the U.K were dedicating their front pages to the historic event, and offering readers special editions to mark the occasion. Most papers showed Charles wearing his crown on the front page, with special reports inside on the ceremony which was steeped in ancient ritual and brimming with bling. Across the sites where the coronation celebrations had taken place, a few Londoners and visiting tourists were trying to still capture a taste of Saturday's atmosphere, when thousands of people had filled the streets
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden was one of the guests welcomed by Rishi Sunak in front of Number 10 Downing Street for a Big Lunch in honour of the newly crowned King Charles III.