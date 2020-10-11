Kim Kardashian to donate $1million to Armenia fund amid the ongoing conflict

Kim Kardashian West Photograph:( Twitter )
The fund will be helping directly, that have been impacted during the unrest. They will provide food, shelter, and medical care.
Amid the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Tv star Kim Kardashian pleged to donated $1 million to the Armenia Fund.
Kim shared the news on her Intagram account and wrote along the video of helself raising awareness about the fund, "I'm so honored to be part of today’s global effort to support the @armeniafund. I’ve been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance,".
"My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children. I want everyone to remember that despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders and we are one global Armenian nation together."
I’m so honored to be part of today’s global effort to support the @armeniafund. I’ve been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance. My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children. I want everyone to remember that despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders and we are one global Armenian nation together. The @armeniafund is directly helping those that have been impacted during this critical time with humanitarian aid through food, shelter, and medical care. I will be donating $1M to assist their efforts on the ground and invite you to join me. Whether you are helping with just raising awareness and posting on social media or donating just $1, every bit helps. Let’s make this our most successful fundraiser ever. Thank you so much. 🇦🇲 ❤️💙🧡
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star, whose late father Robert Kardashian was of Armenian descent, by further talking said, ''I will be donating $1M to assist their efforts on the ground and invite you to join me. Whether you are helping with just raising awareness and posting on social media or donating just $1, every bit helps,".
Kim sisters Kourtney, 41, and Khloe, 36, and brother Rob, 33, have raised their voice for their ancestral counrty. The father of four and great-grandparents are from Armenia.
This is has been a very difficult time for Armenia and Artsakh. I’m here today to lend my voice to ensure people on the ground receive food, shelter and medical care. The @armeniafund is working directly with those that have been impacted by this crisis to provide these essential resources. It’s especially important to me as a mother to think of the children. The fear and hardship that comes with conflict should not have to be experienced. My thoughts and prayers are with those children and their families and the very brave men and women. Join me in supporting the fund today, whether its by spreading awareness on social media or donating just $1, no effort made is too small. We are all a part of one global Armenian nation together. May God bless you! 🇦🇲🇦🇲
My clip from today’s fundraising livestream for the @armeniafund 🇦🇲 I am honored to help further the humanitarian efforts on the ground in Armenia and Artsakh during this difficult time. Today’s fundraiser for the Armenia Fund will directly assist those impacted by the crisis with food, shelter and medical care. Join me in supporting the fund today, whether it’s by spreading awareness on social media or donating just $1, no effort made is too small. We are all a part of one global Armenian nation together.
Please share now! Join me and @esrailian as we use our platforms to share truth! In the fog of the pandemic & global crises, #Armenians in #Artsakh have been the victims of unprovoked attacks by #Azerbaijan. We appeal to the international community to continue to condemn these attacks. From the highest levels of leadership, we know Armenia & Artsakh want peace. Anything else you read is disingenuous & false. Share & call your representatives via: anca.org/call ... You can also provide support for the We Are Our Borders/All For Artsakh #ArstakhStrong campaign to provide charitable support via: armeniafund.org/donate 🙏🇦🇲 #Wearestillhere
The fund will be helping directly, that have been impacted during the unrest. They will provide food, shelter, and medical care.