Kim Kardashian to donate $1million to Armenia fund amid the ongoing conflict

Amid the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Tv star Kim Kardashian pleged to donated $1 million to the Armenia Fund.



Kim shared the news on her Intagram account and wrote along the video of helself raising awareness about the fund, "I'm so honored to be part of today’s global effort to support the @armeniafund. I’ve been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance,".

"My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children. I want everyone to remember that despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders and we are one global Armenian nation together."

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star, whose late father Robert Kardashian was of Armenian descent, by further talking said, ''I will be donating $1M to assist their efforts on the ground and invite you to join me. Whether you are helping with just raising awareness and posting on social media or donating just $1, every bit helps,".

Kim sisters Kourtney, 41, and Khloe, 36, and brother Rob, 33, have raised their voice for their ancestral counrty. The father of four and great-grandparents are from Armenia.

The fund will be helping directly, that have been impacted during the unrest. They will provide food, shelter, and medical care.