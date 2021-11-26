Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar, Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'Phone Bhoot' to release in July 2022

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter-starrer horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' is set to release in July next year.



Directed by 'Mirzapur' fame Gurmmeet Singh, the movie will release on July 15, 2022. This is for the first time when Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant will be seen in a film together.



The movie is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment.

Film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted the release date, wrote, ''KATRINA KAIF - ISHAAN - SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI: 'PHONE BHOOT' RELEASE DATE FINALISED... #PhoneBhoot - starring #KatrinaKaif, #Ishaan and #SiddhantChaturvedi - to release on 15 July 2022... Directed by #GurmmeetSingh... Produced by #RiteshSidhwani and #FarhanAkhtar.''



The first poster of the movie was released last year. Sharing the poster, Siddhant wrote, "Triple Trouble In Bhoot World! Darna allowed hai, as long as you're laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas in 2021 (sic)."



Besides this film, Kaif will star in a road trip movie named 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt and the third part of 'Tiger' franchise alongside Salman Khan.



Chaturvedi will star in romantic action-thriller 'Yudhra' and an untitled movie with filmmaker Shakun Batra alongside Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, Khatter will star in the war drama 'Pippa'.