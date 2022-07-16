Kannada actor Veerendra Babu arrested in Bengaluru for duping man of Rs 1.8 crore

Kannada producer and actor Veerendra Babu, who is popular for his 2011 film 'Swayam Krushi', was recently arrested in Bengaluru, Karnataka. He is facing serious charges and is being held for duping people of Rs 1.8 crore. He took the money as a fee for fake election tickets for the legislative assembly and Lok Sabha polls from his party.

As per reports, Basavaraj B Gosal, 53, filed a police complaint against the Kannada actor and made some serious allegations against him. He stated in the complaint that his friends were also involved in the deal.

According to a report by TOI, Gosal’s complaint read, “Babu and others run ANN charitable trust, Karnataka Rakshana Pade ani News YouTube channel. The accused made a false promise to give MLA and MP tickets from Rashtriya Janahitha Paksha and took money from several people across the state."

"They promised to form a core committee and pay a monthly salary of Rs 10,000 per head to its members. Babu and others influenced thousands of people to invest in their ventures. Trusting them, my friends and I deposited a total of Rs 1.8 crore with them and were cheated,” the complaint read.

As per the complaint, Veerendra Babu encouraged Basavaraj B Gosal and his other associates to invest in a few ventures and also made false promises to them.

The accused is currently in police custody.

The report further stated that the police officials are probing the case and the “six accused will be arrested soon”.