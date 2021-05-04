Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter handle suspended

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter handle was suspended on Tuesday for violating Twitter rules.

The suspension comes after her series of tweets on Bengal violence.

Kangana demanded president rule in West Bengal after Mamta Banerjee-led TMC won the recent election in the state.





Twitter Spokesperson to WION on suspension of Kangana Ranaut's account: "We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service."

Twitter says it has "permanently suspended" Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's account

Kangana has often tweeted unverified and controversial claims on her verified Twitter handle.

