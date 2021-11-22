Kamal Haasan tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

Kamal Haasan has tested postive for Covid-19.



The actor and politician on Monday informed the fans and followers about the same on his Twitter account. The many facets of the superstar

Kamal Haasan to become first Indian celebrity to have his own digital avatar in metaverse



Requesting his fans to be careful, the actor tweeted, ''There was a slight cough after returning from the US trip. Govt infection was confirmed on examination. I am isolated in the hospital. Realize that the epidemic is not over yet and everyone is safe."

The veteran actor recently travelled to the US to launch his fashion brand. The event took place last week in Chicago.



Kamal has already been vaccinated against Covid-19.



On the work front, Haasan is hosting 'Bigg Boss' Tamil 5 and recently wrapped up the last schedule of his most awaited movie 'Vikram' co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Before heading to the USA, on November 7, he wrapped the shoot and also celebrated his birthday with the team on the sets.