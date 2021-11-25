Kamal Haasan is 'recovering well' assures daughter Shruti Haasan to fans

Actress Shruti Haasan shared a health update of her superstar father Kamal Haasan on Wednesday. The veteran actor was admitted to the hospital earlier this week after testing positive for coronavirus.



Shruti took to Twitter to assure his fans that the actor was recovering well.



"Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my father's health Folded hands He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon," Shruti tweeted.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Monday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet in Tamil, he had revealed that he had just returned from the US and had been down with a slight cough."Had a slight cough after returning from US trip. COVID-19 infection was confirmed after the test and I got isolated at the hospital," Kamal Haasan had written.



Kamal Haasan is currently undergoing treatment for the same at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, Chennai.

